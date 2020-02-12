Swiss National Bank Sells 645,400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,927,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 645,400 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Comcast worth $671,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,631,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,437,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.