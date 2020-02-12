Swiss National Bank Sells 64,700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Costco Wholesale worth $423,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $315.12. 1,381,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $316.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,553 shares of company stock worth $2,260,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

