Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Synacor has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synacor stock. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the quarter. Synacor accounts for about 0.7% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 1.41% of Synacor worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

