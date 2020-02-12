SyncFab (MFG) Hits Market Capitalization of $470,267.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinExchange, BitForex and IDEX. SyncFab has a total market cap of $470,267.00 and approximately $1.05 million worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,517,632 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

