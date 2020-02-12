Syscoin Price Tops $0.0339 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Sistemkoin, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $602,116.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00759277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007134 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,148,301 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittylicious, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

