T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $35,623,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,630,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

