T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Nomura

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Nomura from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $95.23.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.