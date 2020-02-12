TaaS Trading 37% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. TaaS has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $839.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00006884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.66 or 0.03541822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00258056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00145453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002965 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.