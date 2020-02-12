Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 46.4% in January

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taitron Components by 983.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 42,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

