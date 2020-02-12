Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 3,518,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 942,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $16,834,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

