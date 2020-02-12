TCF National Bank Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCF National Bank cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

