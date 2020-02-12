TCF National Bank Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

