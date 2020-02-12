TCF National Bank Has $12.73 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.4% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 134,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 22,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.07 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

