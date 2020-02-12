TCF National Bank Has $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $310.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

