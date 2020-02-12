TCF National Bank Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $12.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.48. 6,700,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average of $259.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

