TCF National Bank Sells 279 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $270.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,442. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $182.43 and a 1-year high of $273.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.