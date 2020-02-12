TCF National Bank Sells 777 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $116,421,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 579.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 113,878 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. 713,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

