TCF National Bank Sells 897 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

