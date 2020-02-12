Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $352.78 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

