TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

TGNA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

