TEGNA’s (TGNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGNA. Cfra lifted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.60.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after buying an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after acquiring an additional 957,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.