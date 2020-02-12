TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELA Bio stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.21% of TELA Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELA Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

