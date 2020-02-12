Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.41. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

