Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Television Francaise 1 has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

