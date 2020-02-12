TELUS (T) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$55.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a one year low of C$45.69 and a one year high of C$55.48.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.