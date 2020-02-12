Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 405,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 260,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

