Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) Trading Up 0.3%

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $25.99, approximately 20,696 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 9,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

