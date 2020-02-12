Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 160,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,748. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.