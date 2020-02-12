TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.60

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 9199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.