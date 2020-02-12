Terracoin Market Cap Achieves $918,552.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $918,552.00 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,282.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.04554209 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00781239 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.