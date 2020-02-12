Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,192. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $772.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,567,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569,450. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

