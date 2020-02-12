Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $97.16. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $210,616.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,983.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,693 shares of company stock valued at $9,042,821. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.