Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Cfra

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price raised by Cfra from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.
TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.
NYSE:TEVA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,569,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,916. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.
In other news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
