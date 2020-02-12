Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Cfra

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price raised by Cfra from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,569,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,916. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

