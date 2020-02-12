Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.
Shares of TEVA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 54,801,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,127,916. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.
In other news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
