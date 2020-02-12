Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.42 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,612,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,724,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,431,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $13,790,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. 11,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 in the last 90 days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.