Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.45 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 69,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

