Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.48 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of TEGNA worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TEGNA by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TGNA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 1,428,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,510. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

