Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.65 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 441,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

NYSE CE traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

