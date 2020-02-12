Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,383 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after buying an additional 54,631 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,114 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.02. 1,027,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.