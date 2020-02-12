Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,590 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of SLM worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SLM by 245.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 78.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

