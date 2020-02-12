Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 211 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Timken worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,646 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of TKR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 20,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. Timken Co has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

