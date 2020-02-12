Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,933 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of NetApp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,624. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

