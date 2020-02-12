Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.39.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

