Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.39.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
