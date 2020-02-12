Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter.

NYSE TGH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $558.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.29. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

