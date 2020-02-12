The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of The Ensign Group worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 523.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 5,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $250,118. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

