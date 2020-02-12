The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.57-2.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.54 EPS.

The GEO Group stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

