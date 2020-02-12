The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $4,727,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 773.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

