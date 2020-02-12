Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Shares Up 4.2%

Therapeutic Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:TSOI) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 567,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,836,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship product is ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.