TheStreet Upgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JBGS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

NYSE:JBGS opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 43.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.