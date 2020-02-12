TheStreet Upgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
JBGS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.
NYSE:JBGS opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 43.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.
