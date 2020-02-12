Thomas D. Barry Sells 261,159 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

